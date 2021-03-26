Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday named Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, commander of the D.C. National Guard, as the 38th House sergeant-at-arms, marking the first time a Black person has served as the House's top law enforcement officer.

Walker is uniquely positioned to lead security efforts on the House side of the Capitol complex.

On Jan. 6, at around 2:22 p.m., Walker and officials from Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department pleaded for permission to send Guard troops to help defend the Capitol against pro-Trump insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol. But Walker's ability to deploy troops to the Capitol was hampered by instructions from then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. Walker didn't receive approval until 5 p.m.

Around 150 guardsmen, complete with a 40-person Quick Reaction Force, were a short distance away and left waiting while violence engulfed the Capitol.

“I believe that number could have made a difference,” Walker said during a joint hearing Wednesday of the Senate Rules and Administration and Homeland Security committees on March 3. “We could help extend the perimeter and help push back the crowd.”