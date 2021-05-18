GOP highlights objections to Capitol security supplemental

Senate leaders will likely have to renegotiate a $1.9 billion Capitol Hill security supplemental spending bill before they can clear the measure for President Joe Biden's signature.

House Republicans expressed several concerns with the package Tuesday, including that a quick reaction force to secure the complex would be under the control of the District of Columbia National Guard instead of Congress.

Democrats assembled the bill, which was introduced Friday, in response to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which disrupted the counting of the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election and left five people dead.

Texas Rep. Kay Granger, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, voiced frustration that Democrats are moving forward without Republican backing and without any agreement on the costs of security needs.

The House is set to take up the spending package on Thursday, after which the chamber will leave town until June 14, though the Senate is expected to be in session for two weeks in the interim.