Remaining Capitol fencing will come down as early as Friday

The remaining temporary fencing installed around the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection will likely be dismantled starting Friday, House Sergeant-at-Arms William J. Walker said in a Wednesday memo to lawmakers and staff.

The Capitol Police Board has “concurred” with the Capitol Police recommendation “to make incremental modifications to the security posture of the Capitol Campus,” the statement said.

Based on the police assessment of the “current threat environment and USCP’s enhanced coordination with District of Columbia, neighboring state and federal law enforcement partners, the Board supports USCP’s recommendation to remove the temporary fencing around Capitol Square,” Walker said in the statement.

Removal is expected to begin as early as Friday and conclude within three days if weather cooperates, he said.

Even though the fencing will be removed, restrictions on who can access the building are set to remain in place. The Architect of the Capitol can also “expeditiously reinstall” the fence if conditions warrant, he added.