National Guard wraps up Capitol deployment months after Jan. 6 riot

The National Guard has completed its five-month deployment at the Capitol complex and the departure of troops is underway, defense officials confirmed Monday. But an open campus is not yet in sight.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, who assumed office just weeks after the Jan. 6 riot, said in a press release that the National Guard performed “magnificently.”

“As these troops depart for home and a much-deserved reunion with loved ones, I hope they do so knowing how much the nation appreciates their service and sacrifice — and that of their families and employers. I hope they know how very proud we are of them,” Austin said.

At its peak, the number of National Guard troops at the Capitol reached over 25,000 and included servicemembers from all states and territories.

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who oversaw a Capitol security review in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 riot by a pro-Trump mob, announced that the Guard would leave during a Sunday segment on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” The decision came amid growing pressure from lawmakers and the National Guard Association of the United States, among others, that the Guard should not be tapped for long-term law enforcement at the Capitol.