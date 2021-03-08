Capitol Police, DC National Guard leaders need emergency authority to act, review finds

As part of the review of Capitol security after the Jan. 6 attack, retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré and his task force are recommending a boost to the Capitol Police chief's authority in times of crisis, the deployment of a mobile fencing option and an upgrade in member security, along with changes to how law enforcement in the region interact.

In January, Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected Honoré — well known for coordinating relief efforts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina — to examine improving security at the Capitol complex.

Congressional hearings in the past two months have exposed the structure of the Capitol Police Board as inefficient and ripe for an overhaul, a sentiment shared by a bipartisan contingent of lawmakers and those who have served on the board.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, a nonvoting member of the board, has recounted his struggle to obtain approval from the board for National Guard assistance as the violent mob encroached on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Further complicating matters, Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commander of the D.C. National Guard, was not given permission to send troops to the Capitol until around three hours after a mob breached the complex in support of President Donald Trump, who advocated overturning his election loss. The president is the commander in chief of the D.C. National Guard and the chain of command runs down to the Defense secretary and the Army secretary.