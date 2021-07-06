Biden has to erase red lines to see his agenda through

ANALYSIS — Red lines are the bane of compromise, and so Democratic leaders are trying to keep their fellow partisans from drawing them. Only a forceful response from President Joe Biden will bring the party together.

To this point, Biden hasn’t delivered it, as he seeks to navigate a complicated legislative process akin to a chess game. He has to not only assuage moderates who want a bipartisan deal with Republicans on roads, bridges and other “hard infrastructure,” but also convince them to back a more expensive, partisan bill to combat climate change and fund a broad array of social programs, including child and elder care and free community college that progressives see as critical.

Of course, it’s to be expected that lawmakers representing unique districts and states will have strong feelings about what is in, or out, of major legislation. But the fact that they are drawing their red lines so publicly isn’t helping their president.

Let’s review. Progressives, worried about a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal that emerged last month, first said they couldn’t support it if it didn’t do enough to combat climate change. Told by their leaders and Biden that climate would be part of a second bill passed through the partisan budget reconciliation process, they said they didn’t trust them. The two bills had to move together or not at all, said Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

They weren’t the only ones making demands or taking shots at Biden’s plans, which total $4 trillion in spending paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. Democrats from high-tax states like Tom Suozzi of New York said the package must also repeal the cap on state and local tax deductions, which a Republican Congress imposed in 2017.