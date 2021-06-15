Huge budget reconciliation package may not move until fall

Final passage of a sweeping budget reconciliation package to enact President Joe Biden's fiscal policy agenda on infrastructure, child care, education and more likely won't occur until sometime this fall, according to the House Democrats' point man on budget issues.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth told reporters after the Democratic Caucus met with top White House officials on Tuesday that his plan was to mark up a fiscal 2022 budget resolution — a prerequisite for any filibuster-proof reconciliation bill — in mid-July. Democrats will then try to adopt the budget with reconciliation instructions on the floor before the August recess, he said.

The White House, meanwhile, is giving negotiators another week to 10 days to reach agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package before fully moving to the reconciliation process, according to Yarmuth.

The Kentucky Democrat said his committee is preparing to write reconciliation instructions for about $4 trillion in spending but could remove any bipartisan agreement from those instructions.

"We're assuming right now that everything will be done by reconciliation," he said, including Biden's infrastructure, child care and other proposals and perhaps some additions backed by congressional Democrats. "That doesn't preclude a bipartisan agreement. If one happens, we just take that part out of the instructions. But right now, we're assuming everything will be in."