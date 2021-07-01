Democrats search for sweet spot on ‘SALT’ deduction

House and Senate Democrats are struggling to balance a general desire to make the wealthy pay their fair share with regional interest in restoring a tax break that disproportionately benefits upper-income households.

The party has yet to find a solution to its “SALT” problem, but Democrats on both sides of the debate over the deduction for state and local taxes are ready to compromise.

Republicans capped the SALT deduction at $10,000 in their 2017 tax law, leading 10 Republicans from high-tax states New Jersey and New York to vote “no.”

There’s bipartisan support for repealing the cap, set to expire after 2025. But Democrats are looking to address the issue in a filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bill this fall that’s expected to offset trillions of dollars in new spending with tax increases that won’t get GOP support.

House Democrats can’t lose more than three votes on their side after a July 27 runoff between two Republicans to fill the vacancy in Texas’ 6th District. Senate Democrats can’t lose any in that 50-50 chamber.