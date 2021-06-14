Moderate Democrats demand ‘stable’ debt ahead of key budget vote

Five House Democrats representing the more moderate end of the caucus threw some doubt on the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda Monday.

The five lawmakers — one more than Speaker Nancy Pelosi's margin on party-line floor votes — sent a letter to the speaker arguing to "stabilize" federal debt so that it remains roughly the same share of gross domestic product rather than rising as projected under Biden's budget proposal.

While the letter signers didn't explicitly threaten to vote against the big infrastructure, child care and other proposals that are top Democratic priorities, the implication appeared to be that they'd wait to see how the annual budget blueprint shakes out first.

“Congress should pass a budget resolution that, at a minimum, stabilizes the debt as a share of the economy over the next ten years, prior to passing any significant spending or tax legislation,” read the letter to Pelosi, D-Calif. It was signed by Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia, Hawaii's Ed Case, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Oregon's Kurt Schrader.

Democrats are eyeing the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation process to enact large parts of Biden's fiscal policy agenda, from infrastructure and clean energy subsidies to free community college and universal preschool. That in turn first requires the House and Senate to agree on a fiscal 2022 budget resolution that includes reconciliation instructions, which top Democrats say is being written with an eye toward action next month.