Infrastructure deal reached, now comes the hard part

President Joe Biden may have signed off on a bipartisan Senate infrastructure plan worth $579 billion in new spending. But the next step — selling skeptical senators while simultaneously advancing a reconciliation bill that may total in the trillions of dollars — may prove a difficult needle to thread.

The success or failure of the two bills appears linked, with Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer all saying Thursday the bipartisan proposal won’t become law without the reconciliation package.

"If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem,” Biden said of the bipartisan package at the White House.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said just a few hours earlier that she will hold off on passing the bipartisan plan until the Senate approves the reconciliation bill in order to link the two proposals together. “We will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill,” she said during a press conference.

Schumer, D-N.Y., later said he plans to move both the bipartisan bill and approve a budget resolution in July. That resolution, once adopted by the House and Senate, will launch the reconciliation process, which would likely include Biden’s more partisan priorities, such as universal Pre-K, two years of free college and national paid leave.