At the Races: Money madness

The first-quarter fundraising numbers, due officially for public eyes next week, have begun to trickle out. And based on these initial glimpses, we have every reason to expect another record-shattering midterm cycle in 2022.

The House GOP campaign arm said today it will report a record for March and nearly $34 million for the first three months of this year. Lawmakers from both sides of the political spectrum say they posted banner sums. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican who unseated an incumbent Democrat in November, said her campaign would report more than $500,000 for the quarter.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California posted a record haul for his campaign, $1.5 million for the first quarter. He said he saw an uptick in support from progressive-leaning donors as well as people in the tech sector. He does not accept donations from lobbyists or political action committees but said the moves of some corporate PACs to suspend donations after the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was “the responsible decision.” It’s made for an especially fraught political environment for corporations with even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggesting this week that such interests stay out of politics — except for their donations, of course.

“I think we need reform more fundamentally,” Khanna said in an interview this week. “It’s not enough to say, ‘OK, I don’t take PAC money or lobbyist money.”