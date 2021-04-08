Longtime Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper became the latest House Democrat to face a serious threat from his left this week with the announcement that the progressive group Justice Democrats was supporting his primary challenger.

But after a steady stream of entrenched House Democrats have fallen to more liberal opponents in recent years, Cooper, a veteran member of the fiscally conservative Blue Dog caucus, might not have a lot of company this cycle.

Democrats said they expect to see fewer primary challenges from the left as President Joe Biden moves progressive ideas into the mainstream and the party seeks to project a unified front and the GOP in disarray.

“Our caucus is as united as ever,” said Tom Perez, the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

More targeted strategy

One sign is the behavior of Justice Democrats. After recruiting and supporting dozens of candidates in 2018, including upset winner Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, the group adopted a more targeted strategy in 2020 that representatives said they planned to continue to pursue in the next election.