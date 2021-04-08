GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin announces bid for New York governor

New York GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin announced Tuesday that he would run for governor, challenging embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2022.

Zeldin has become one of former President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, particularly during Trump’s first impeachment. He was first elected to represent the 1st District on eastern Long Island in 2014.

“New York has had enough. In Andrew Cuomo’s New York, businesses are shuttering, senseless violence is rising, and New Yorkers are packing up and fleeing,” Zeldin wrote in a fundraising email announcing his campaign. “We can’t survive any more of Andrew Cuomo. I’ll cut straight to it: Andrew Cuomo’s New York isn’t OUR New York.”

Cuomo has drawn challengers from his left as well as he has grappled with multiple controversies over deaths in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic as well as multiple accusations of sexual harassment, and at least one allegation of sexual assault. Members of New York’s Democratic congressional delegation have called on Cuomo to resign.

It appears Zeldin will have to give up his House seat to run for governor. In 2018, New York Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was able to run both for attorney general and for reelection to the House because the primaries for Congress and for state offices occurred on separate dates. However, all of New York’s 2022 primaries are likely to be held in June, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.