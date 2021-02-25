At the Races: Can you cancel a civil war?

Hunter has spent his career in Republican political communications, including stints as the communications director for Illinois Rep. Kinzinger, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and the NRCC. After his most recent job as a vice president of the American Action Network and its sister super PAC the Congressional Leadership Fund during the 2020 cycle, he has joined the public relations firm Narrative Strategies but still does political projects on the side.

Starting Out: Hunter’s family was active in politics in Marietta, Ga., a once deep-red area that has since shifted left. He became interested in politics when he helped his dad run a successful county commissioner campaign when he was in middle school. “Whether it’s putting up signs or knocking on doors or glad-handing at a local fish fry, whatever it was, I got to see that firsthand, how much he enjoyed it and how much energy it gave him. And I just kind of knew at that point that politics in some way, shape or form was always going to be a part of my life,” he says.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: George H.W. Bush visited Hunter’s local church in 1992, when Hunter was 6. “It was a packed event. We couldn’t even get inside,” he recalls. “But my family went and showed up with thousands of others, to stand in the parking lot in our red, white and blue clothes, wave our American flags, just to get a glimpse of the presidential motorcade pulling into the event. I still remember the way the crowd roared when he came by, the excitement people had. It’s really the memory of that energy, the feeling of that energy that politics gives people.”

Biggest campaign regret: Hunter was responsible for California races when he served as a regional press secretary for the NRCC during the 2016 cycle. It had been decades since a Republican had flipped a seat held by a Democrat in the state. “I was hell-bent on breaking that streak,” Hunter says. “We had a lot of great candidates in California that year, and we were sure that at least one of them was going to win and flip the seat into the Republican column and sort of break the curse. … That didn't happen. We managed to keep all of our incumbents, which was a great success at the time. But it was a huge regret that we didn’t end up breaking the curse of that blue wall in ’16.”

Unconventional wisdom: “The last several years, but especially 2020, has sort of upended everything about our lives and caused us to rethink everything,” he says. “A lot of people feel uncertain about what they even know about politics at a fundamental level. But I would argue that, if you look at the successful campaigns, especially in 2020, at the congressional level, my unconventional wisdom is that the fundamentals still hold. Don’t throw out everything that you have known to be true in the past because there’s so much uncertainty in the rest of the world. … Candidates matter. Message matters. Fundraising matters. And despite all the other uncertainty that we deal with on a day-to-day basis, the fundamentals of political campaigns haven’t changed.”