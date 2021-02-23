Home runs? Executive power may lure some from House

While Washington is navigating a narrowly divided Congress and looking ahead to inevitable midterm battles for the House and Senate majorities, the vast majority of states are bracing to elect a governor as well in 2022. And, according to recent history, at least a few House members will try to make the jump to the top statewide office.

Last year was a “down” cycle, when just 11 states hosted a gubernatorial election, compared to the 38 states that will elect a governor over the next two years, including New Jersey and Virginia this year.

The 2021 races, along with an attempted recall of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, could offer some early clues about the first set of midterm elections in the post-Trump era. But the large number of statewide opportunities is likely to draw interest from members of Congress who are looking for a promotion, are tired of the division on Capitol Hill or have become casualties of the redistricting process.

Six to seven House Members, on average, have run for governor each time this large cycle has come up over the last 30 years. In 2002, the last time the large gubernatorial class aligned with a redistricting cycle, eight House members ran for governor, including Illinois Democrat Rod R. Blagojevich, Maryland Republican Robert L. Ehrlich, Tennessee Republican Van Hilleary, and Oklahoma Republican and legendary Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Steve Largent.

It’s still very early in this cycle, but at least a dozen House members are being mentioned as potential gubernatorial candidates. Florida Democrats Val B. Demings and Charlie Crist could run. Crist was previously elected governor of the Sunshine State as a Republican. Democrats David Trone and Anthony G. Brown are possibilities in Maryland, now that popular GOP Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.