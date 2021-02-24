Will Josh Mandel ever stop running?

ANALYSIS — Josh Mandel is running for the Senate in Ohio. Again. Surprise, surprise.

Mandel, who turned 43 in August, has the perfect political résumé. It’s so perfect that you might think he planned it even before he reached his teens.

While at Ohio State University, Mandel spent two years as undergraduate student president. After graduation, he earned a law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Mandel then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, where he served eight years as an intelligence specialist, including time in Iraq.

In 2003, Mandel, then in his mid-20s, was elected to the city council in Lyndhurst, a small city in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. According to reporter Nathan Guttman in a must-read 2017 piece in The Forward, Mandel was known for “his retail politicking and pleasing personality.” (The piece was reprinted on Cleveland.com.)