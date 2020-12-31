2020 in 6 horrible minutes: Congressional Hits and Misses
The best and worst (mostly worst) of 2020 on Capitol Hill
Posted December 31, 2020 at 9:00am
Say goodbye to 2020 with our annual roundup of the biggest hits and misses in Congress.
Sen. Mark Warner made a tuna sandwich, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played Among Us, Rep. Louie Gohmert lost a crown mid-sentence, and Rep. Joe Cunningham cracked open a beer on the House floor.
Oh, and also the Senate held an impeachment trial, the pandemic set in, protests abounded, the election came and went, etc., etc.
