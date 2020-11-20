While Sens. Sherrod Brown and Dan Sullivan sniped at each other over mask etiquette, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer took to the House chamber to compliment Rep. David Trone’s face mask.

Meanwhile, House Democrats held elections on the greatest musician of all time, and Rudy Giuliani sweated out a new defense of President Donald Trump, quoting the classic legal film “My Cousin Vinny.”

