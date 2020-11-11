Since President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection last week, his lies and lawsuits and his fuming and firings have left the country and the world wondering: Is he just a sore loser or a national security threat?

The Trump campaign’s allegations of widespread election fraud so far have run smack-dab into reality as judges demand evidence in the lawsuits filed in several key states — and they show no indication they could change the election result anyway.

Yet the fire that Trump’s legal strategy is starting, one that Republicans largely have not poured water on, could dangerously erode the nation’s confidence in the election outcome, some political observers say.

Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor, said Trump is willfully perpetuating a narrative that most of the leaders of his own party privately reject: that he actually won the election. “And by humoring him, those leaders only give it oxygen, and do nothing to combat the growing view among the president’s base that the result is illegitimate,” he said.

Also not getting much Republican pushback: The TV reality show boss turned president, who famously fired people on each episode of “The Apprentice,” fired his Defense secretary in a tweet Monday and is reportedly mulling firing other appointees.