It’s been quite a week in politics as the presidential election was called Saturday for Joe Biden. With Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggesting that the Trump administration is ready to transition to a second term, Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the Republican approach as “an absurd circus, refusing to accept reality.”

Meanwhile, freshman lawmakers-to-be descended on Washington for orientation this week, and Sen. Lindsey Graham was called out on his “used car salesman” fundraising pitch.

