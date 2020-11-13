‘An absurd circus,’ and new members arrive on the Hill — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of Nov. 9, 2020
Posted November 13, 2020
It’s been quite a week in politics as the presidential election was called Saturday for Joe Biden. With Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggesting that the Trump administration is ready to transition to a second term, Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the Republican approach as “an absurd circus, refusing to accept reality.”
Meanwhile, freshman lawmakers-to-be descended on Washington for orientation this week, and Sen. Lindsey Graham was called out on his “used car salesman” fundraising pitch.
