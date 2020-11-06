Congressional Hits and Misses: Election week edition

Former Vice President Joe Biden is inching closer to an Electoral College victory, while President Donald Trump is making unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and possible court cases loom.

As Election Day got drawn into election week (election month?), Sen. Bob Casey did his best Steve Kornacki/John King impression, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “officially pleased” despite House Democratic losses and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pondered whether he’ll be “the defensive coordinator or the offensive coordinator” in the 117th Congress.

[Also watch — Marijuana, abortion and vaping: 2020 ballot initiatives see split results]