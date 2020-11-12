New House member orientation features significant shifts

The freshly elected newcomers of the House descend Thursday on Washington for the start of the new member orientation. But this time, they face the challenge of meeting future colleagues from behind masks, one of many changes that makes the biennial event much different from previous years.

Electoral winners from around the country will come together for lunches, tours and briefings, mixing and mingling for the first time. Orientation marks the first real taste of life as a member of Congress — from interacting with the Capitol Hill press corps to forging relationships with new colleagues. That much doesn’t represent much of a change.

Much more significant? Paid staffers to ease the transition to Congress.

Paid aides

Staffing and equipping offices in Washington and home states is a huge undertaking, especially for true newcomers to Capitol Hill who are not following in the footsteps of previous employers in Congress or even family members who have served in the legislative branch.

A new program available to members-elect aims to facilitate the transition and compensate a staffer who takes the lead on standing up operations for their newly elected boss. It allows a transition aide to be hired to help stand up offices and manage logistics of entering Congress.