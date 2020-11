(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

It may have been a cold morning in D.C., but it was warm inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, held a news conference on lawsuits surrounding the 2020 presidential election results. And during the event — which was held in a crowded, warm room — sweat caused what appeared to be hair dye to drip down the sides of Giuliani's face.