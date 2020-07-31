Is the week over yet?

This week on Capitol Hill, another lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19, everyone yelled about masks, and no one remembered to silence their phones or mute their Zoom calls.

Plus, Rep. Rosa DeLauro showed up late and Sen. John Kennedy introduced the world to the concept of “spending porn” when criticizing a coronavirus aid bill.

That’s not all — Sen. Mitt Romney said a bad word, Rep. Ed Perlmutter demanded the Senate get off its fanny, and a bird interrupted Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s interview.

When’s recess?