The Maryland Democrat added that the Gohmert revelation should revive a discussion of whether members need to be tested before entering the Capitol. “We’re not mandating testing at this point … but we’re discussing that,” Hoyer said. “We have discussed it in the past. This is a moment, I think, where we ought to be discussing it again.”

Hoyer also noted the case of Gohmert, who was present at Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, supports the Democrats’ advocacy and use of proxy voting, which House Republicans have strongly opposed.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and many other Republicans filed a lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi to block the practice of voting by proxy.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused White House help to implement a testing regime for members in May, saying the resources should be allocated to hospitals and other places on the front line.

Gohmert was among the members taking part in an hours-long Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, and was one of a few Republicans who did not keep a mask on. Attorney General William Barr, the hearing’s witness, has reportedly taken a test due to his proximity to those members and Gohmert.