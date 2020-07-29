In Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Wednesday that masks would now be required on the House floor she reminded those present that, “the speaker has the authority to direct the sergeant at arms to remove a member from the floor as a matter of decorum.”

The shift comes after Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Despite the diagnosis, Gohmert continued to question whether wearing a mask prevents spreading the virus, which puts him at odds with the medical and scientific consensus.

Pelosi said on the House floor that the chair recognizes not wearing a mask to be “a serious breach of decorum” and that masks would be provided for any member who does not have one.

[ What’s in the Senate GOP’s coronavirus relief proposal? ]