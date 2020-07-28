What’s in the Senate GOP’s coronavirus relief proposal?

Senate Republican leaders unveiled their $1 trillion proposal for the next coronavirus relief package this week, but it faces scrutiny from Democrats in both chambers as well as from some Republicans.

The GOP’s opening bid in negotiations with Democrats comes after days of talks with the Trump administration that delayed the package’s planned release.

CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire unpacks what’s in this latest proposal, what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says he will not compromise on, as well as where this leaves negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on getting their priorities addressed in the next package.

