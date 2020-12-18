Not sure whether to drink or pray: Congressional Hits and Misses

Will Congress fund the government before a midnight deadline? Or pass another coronavirus relief package? Like most of Washington, we’re still waiting. And Sen. James M. Inhofe hopes it happens soon so he can get home for his wedding anniversary.

Rep. Joe Cunningham dealt with the stress of partisanship by cracking open a beer on the House floor, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recited new lyrics to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” Meanwhile, retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander played holiday songs on the piano and Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black prayed that Republicans could at least accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

