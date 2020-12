Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., serenades Hill staffers, press and even a few senators with holiday songs on his piano in the Hart Senate office Building atrium Wednesday evening.

Alexander is a classical pianist and overall accomplished musician who at one time played trombone, tuba and washboard at a Bourbon Street nightclub while clerking for a federal judge in New Orleans in the ’60s.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., plays Christmas songs on the piano in the Hart Atrium Wednesday evening. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate staff, a few senators and press watch Alexander play Christmas songs. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, watches and listens from above. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Alexander plays Christmas songs on the piano in the Hart atrium. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., plays the harmonica alongside Alexander. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)