Trump pardons ex-Reps. Duncan Hunter, Chris Collins

President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted full pardons to former Reps. Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins, who both took plea agreements to avoid trials on their respective campaign finance and securities fraud charges.

The two Republicans were also among the first in Congress to endorse Trump when he ran for president.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement announcing Trump's pardons of both former House members that they were made "at the request of many Members of Congress."

Hunter served as California's 50th District representative for three-and-a-half terms before he resigned in January. His resignation came after a lengthy ethics and eventual criminal investigation into misuse of campaign funds.

Hunter pleaded guilty last December to spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for his own enrichment. His illegal purchases included Lego sets, movie tickets, a $14,000 family vacation to Italy and flights for his family’s pet bunny rabbit.