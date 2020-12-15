To constrain a presidency, House Democrats seek Republican support

House Democrats want to act quickly next Congress on legislation that constrains the type of behavior that President Donald Trump brought to the White House over the past four years, in the hopes that Republicans might go along once the famously retributive and politically powerful populist leaves the Oval Office.

Trump campaigned as an outsider who would “drain the swamp,” and during four years in office he brushed aside many of the long-running traditions that previous presidents followed despite there being no legal requirement. He didn’t release his tax returns, tried to interfere in Justice Department investigations, gave pardons to political allies and stymied congressional oversight requests through lawsuits.

Democrats responded in the past two years with separate proposals that backers say are urgent to protect democracy, and now they have rolled many of them together into one bill.

The main sponsor, House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, said Democrats had considered taking action on it even during the lame-duck period before this Congress ends Jan. 3 or President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

“But it would be hard to get bipartisan support while Donald Trump is still president,” Schiff said. “And I'm hopeful that GOP interest will increase once we have a new administration.”