With plexiglass barriers on stage to help shield the participants from coronavirus droplets, pandemic response was a predictable focus of Wednesday night's vice presidential debate.

But while Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris were more civil with each other on a stage at the University of Utah than President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were with each other last week in Cleveland, many of the key questions were left hanging.

Pence did not answer whether the American people deserve detailed information on Trump's medical records, though he did offer praise for White House doctors.

"The transparency that they practiced all along the way will continue. The American people have a right to know about the health and well-being of their president, and we'll continue to do that," Pence said in response to a question from moderator Susan Page of USA Today.

The problem is that Trump's doctors and other White House personnel have declined to answer some significant questions about the president's diagnosis since he first tested positive for coronavirus late last week — including whether he tested negative the day of the Sept. 29 presidential debate.