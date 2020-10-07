Efforts to trace the contacts of officials in Washington should be more intensive, say public health experts who note that practices vary across different government branches.

A number of top officials, including President Donald Trump and three senators, announced their COVID-19 diagnoses in the past week.

The White House and Capitol Hill don’t appear to have the type of contact-tracing plan that would be recommended for such an outbreak, said David Harvey, the executive director of National Coalition of STD Directors, which has experience in tracing the contacts of people infected with diseases.

He estimated that 100 contact tracers may be needed to quickly determine who was exposed at various White House, Trump campaign or Capitol Hill events last week, and any additional follow up from those cases.

“It’s clear there’s not a comprehensive outbreak investigation going on at the White House and it is very concerning,” Harvey said in an interview.