Corrected 10 p.m. | As President Donald Trump emerged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening, Senate Republicans were continuing to operate on a timeline that would allow them to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — even as they faced cases of COVID-19 within their ranks that may have started at the White House.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who has tested positive for coronavirus, said in a Monday radio interview that he was prepared to return to the Capitol to vote to confirm Barrett even if he tests positive shortly before the vote. Doing so would violate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isolation guidelines, as well as the District of Columbia’s virus protocols, although there is little to no enforcement of such.

“I’ve already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit,” Johnson told KHOW radio. “People can be fairly confident that Mitch McConnell is dedicated to holding a vote,” he said of the Senate majority leader.

Johnson even floated the idea of holding the vote electronically, although the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs chairman suggested that might be too far-fetched for the Senate since it would require rules changes beforehand.

Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has already announced that the Senate confirmation hearings for Barrett will kick off as scheduled on Oct. 12, even though McConnell was able to announce an agreement Monday on the Senate floor effectively scrapping all floor business until at least Oct. 19. Lawmakers would likely only return for floor votes if there is a deal on additional COVID-19 relief.