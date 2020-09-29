Judiciary Committee to collide with campaign trail for Supreme Court fight

The Senate Judiciary hearing room will become an extension of the 2020 campaign trail next month — and not just because the committee features the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

As the panel considers President Donald Trump’s nomination of federal appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, much of the attention may focus on Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, who has been known for her sharp questioning.

“I am definitely going to be involved in the hearings and performing my role and responsibility on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” the California Democrat told pool reporters Monday during a campaign stop in North Carolina.

Senate Judiciary members also include four Republicans who are facing competitive races in November, among them Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

“It’s an exposure bonanza for a Republican who is up for election this year,” Rutgers University political scientist Ross Baker, author of several books on the Senate, said of the upcoming Judiciary hearings.