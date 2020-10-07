Stand-alone airline bill under discussion after broader coronavirus aid stalls

Unlike the DeFazio bill, a Senate bill sponsored by Commerce, Science and Transportation Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, would pay for much of the new airline relief by tapping unspent funds for previously authorized loans, loan guarantees and grants. Of the $28.8 billion in new aid, only $11.4 billion would come from new appropriations.

To finance the rest, the bill would take $3.1 billion from cargo carrier loans and loan guarantees, $3.2 billion from unspent payroll support grants for cargo carriers, and $11.1 billion from the $17 billion in previously authorized loans and loan guarantees for businesses “critical to maintaining national security.”

The Senate bill has two Democratic co-sponsors: Doug Jones of Alabama and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who hail from GOP-leaning states. And Democratic leaders may be loath to give Collins, one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for reelection next month, a campaign talking point.

But sources familiar with the discussions have said there were recently GOP "holds" on the measure in the Senate, which could pose trouble for getting unanimous consent to bring the measure up in that chamber. Objections have come from Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania and Rand Paul of Kentucky, according to lobbyists and others following the issue.

Senators aren't scheduled to return to Washington for votes until Oct. 19.