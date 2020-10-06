Trump calls off coronavirus relief package talks until after elections

Trump blamed Pelosi for the lack of progress in negotiations, saying the speaker “is not negotiating in good faith.” Democrats have similarly blamed Trump and his administration, as well as McConnell, for not understanding the gravity of the needs and continuously undervaluing the amount of aid needed.

Earlier Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his contention that more fiscal support from Congress is needed.

“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth," Powell said at the National Association of Business Economics annual meeting. "By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste.”

Pelosi had quickly put out a statement citing Powell’s comments as evidence “robust action is immediately needed to avert economic catastrophe from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic” and urging Republicans to get on board with a large aid package.

The end of relief talks means the House will have no reason to return to Washington before the election, unless Democrats want to try pass piecemeal aid bills they think the Republican Senate may accept. For example, last week Pelosi promised the airlines, which have laid off or furloughed tens of thousands of workers, additional payroll support would be coming through either a comprehensive aid package or a standalone bill.