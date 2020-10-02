Pelosi open to stand-alone airline aid bill to prevent layoffs

Given the prospect of "imminent" action, Pelosi urged the airline industry to “delay their devastating job cuts” that “jeopardize the livelihoods of tens of thousands and threaten to accelerate the devastating economic crisis facing our nation.”

A Pelosi spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on how long the speaker would give for negotiations on a comprehensive bill before advancing a stand-alone measure.

DeFazio tried to obtain unanimous consent to pass his bill before the House adjourned Friday. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., who was presiding, rejected the request on standard procedural grounds for not getting the request cleared in advance by party leaders on both sides.

DeFazio blamed GOP leaders for that outcome. "In plain English, what you just said is that the Republican majority killed this legislation,” he said.

A House GOP aide said rather than pass an earlier bipartisan airline aid bill, Democrats introduced a new partisan measure with no offsets and sent it to Republicans during the final vote series of the day. Republicans objected to the unanimous consent request because they are still awaiting a Congressional Budget Office score and further details of the legislation, the aide said.