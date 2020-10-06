As COVID-19 cases spread through the White House and ruffle the Senate, cases among front-line workers on Capitol Hill continue to rise in the center of American government, which to this day lacks a comprehensive testing regimen for all workers.

There are now 123 Legislative Branch employees or contractors who have tested positive — or are presumed positive — for COVID-19, according to Ashley Phelps, a Republican spokeswoman for the House Administration Committee. This total has increased by 20 since Aug. 28.

The count includes 46 Capitol Police employees, 42 Architect of the Capitol employees and 35 contractors working on the Cannon Building renovation project. These numbers reflect total cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Oct. 5, there are 22 Capitol Police employees who are on paid administrative leave.

Last week, COVID-19 engulfed the White House, including President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Three Republican senators who were at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett have since tested positive for the virus: Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.