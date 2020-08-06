Three months ago, House Administration ranking member Rodney Davis led the GOP opposition to Democrats’ proxy voting rule that allows members to cast votes from their districts during the pandemic. Now the Illinois Republican, stuck quarantining at home after a positive COVID-19 test, will likely miss his opportunity to vote on the next coronavirus relief package because he opposes the only mechanism for him to safely do so.

Davis announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, a test he sought after his twice-daily temperature check produced a reading that was higher than normal. Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, Davis said his temperature usually reads around 97 degrees, but Wednesday morning it was 99 degrees.

“Because I had a bunch of public events planned over the next couple of days, I went ahead and went up to a rapid-scan testing facility we have in our district, got tested, and surprisingly I tested positive,” he said.

Davis said in the statement announcing his diagnosis that he planned to continue serving his constituents “virtually from home while I quarantine.”

