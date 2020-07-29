First Republican votes by proxy on the House floor

Florida Rep. Francis Rooney became the first House Republican to vote by proxy Wednesday, bucking his party’s leadership and its outspoken opposition to the emergency procedure.

Rooney, who is retiring at the end of this term, filed a letter in June with the House clerk designating Virginia Democratic Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. to serve as his proxy.

But he waited until this week to utilize it. He remains the only Republican who has expressed support for proxy voting, which enables a colleague to cast a vote on another lawmaker’s behalf if they can’t be in the Capitol.

“He can call me when he wants,” Beyer said back in June. “I have no idea what kind of pressure he may or may not be under.”

Beyer is a popular proxy choice for House Democrats, since he represents a Northern Virginia district that is just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.