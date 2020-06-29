Republican wanted to vote by proxy but leaders urged against it

Florida Rep. Francis Rooney, the only House Republican to publicly back Democrats’ proxy voting rule, designated a Democrat to serve as his proxy last week but has yet to cast a vote by proxy after his leadership urged against it.

Rooney, who is retiring at the end of this term and has not been present for House votes in four months, filed a letter Thursday with the House clerk designating Virginia Democratic Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. to serve as his proxy. But as the House voted on a handful of bills Thursday and Friday, including a policing overhaul and a D.C. statehood measure, Rooney was recorded as not voting.

Rooney’s authorization designating Beyer as his proxy does not expire unless he revokes it — which he has not yet done — so he could still vote by proxy this week if he sends Beyer instructions for how he wants to vote.

Rooney’s office did not return multiple requests for comment.