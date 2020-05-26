House Republicans sue Nancy Pelosi to block proxy voting rule

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, along with 20 other Republicans and four constituents, challenged the constitutionality of proxy voting in the chamber on Tuesday with a lawsuit aimed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The plaintiffs claim that the transition to proxy voting — spurred by the coronavirus pandemic — dilutes members’ votes, and by extension, their constituents’ collective representation.

House GOP leadership aides explained the rationale in a background call with reporters Tuesday afternoon.

“Each individual member of Congress has had their vote unconstitutionally diluted by this proxy vote and their constituents have had their representation in Congress diluted by this unconstitutional House Rule,” a GOP leadership aide said.

There was some confusion initially about where the lawsuit would be filed. Aides had said it would be filed in the “D.C. Circuit,” ostensibly referring to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, but subsequent messages referred to the D.C. District Court — two different entities. It was later filed in the D.C. District Court.