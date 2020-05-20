Pelosi activates 45-day authorization for proxy voting, remote committee meetings

For at least the next 45 days, House members who do not feel comfortable traveling to Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic can stay home and still vote on the House floor and participate in committee meetings.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday used her authority provided under House rules changes adopted last week to designate a 45-day “covered period” in which members can vote by proxy and committees can meet virtually.

The California Democrat’s activation of the 45-day period comes after House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving wrote her Tuesday to provide formal notification of “an going public health emergency due to a novel coronavirus.”

The new House rules say the speaker can only designate a covered period for proxy voting and remote committee proceedings after receiving such notification.