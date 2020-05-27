First proxy votes cast in the House despite GOP opposition, lawsuit

The submission of a proxy vote is a lengthy process. It begins with the letter to the clerk, followed by the announcement from the designee at the microphone and another announcement by the clerk of the absent lawmaker’s position during the vote. Only once the clerk voices the position does it appear illuminated on the wall alongside the electronic votes of their present colleagues. At the close of the vote, the clerk once again reads aloud the proxy votes.

Democrats casting votes for their colleagues queued in the aisle, wearing masks and keeping at least 6 feet between them as they awaited their turn at the microphone. Floor staffers urged them to not return up the aisle past their colleagues when they were done, but instead ushered them to the mostly empty front of the chamber.

Until Wednesday, only members present in the House chamber could cast votes on legislation and procedural business. It is standard practice for members to file “Personal Explanations” explaining missed votes, or votes they entered incorrectly, which appear in the Congressional Record. The explanations don’t actually change a vote or record one after the fact, and the final tally remains unchanged. The statements express the intent of the lawmakers and allow them to say, “Here’s how I would have voted.”

That is the method that Republican leaders urged their members to use if they could not physically make it to the Capitol to vote. GOP Whip Steve Scalise urged his conference to come to Washington for this week’s votes and to not utilize the proxy voting system.

“If a Member is unable to travel to D.C., they are encouraged to submit their vote positions for the Congressional record rather than utilizing the Democrats’ proxy voting scheme,” reads a whip notice sent to Republicans.