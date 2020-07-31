Should the Capitol start COVID-19 testing for staff and members?

Rep. Louie Gohmert’s positive coronavirus test this week raised questions about whether people in or around the Capitol should get regular testing — but it’s not as simple as it sounds.

“The Capitol physician has not said yet that he thinks that we should be tested,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Friday.

Pelosi said if testing were to take place on Capitol Hill, it wouldn’t be just for members of Congress, as “there are about 20,000 people who make the Capitol run.” One of the reasons people have continued to question whether lawmakers should be tested is their frequent travel from their districts and home states, something that distinguishes them from the vast majority of legislative branch employees.

Pelosi said it wouldn’t be up to her or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to have final sign-off: “It’s up to the Capitol physician.”

The issue got renewed relevance because Gohmert’s test came not from the Capitol but at the direction of the White House. The Texas Republican was scheduled to travel to Texas with President Donald Trump and was tested before being allowed to board Air Force One.