Calls grow for more COVID-19 testing of lawmakers, staff

A deluge of positive COVID-19 tests that included Sen. Mike Lee, President Donald Trump and his aide Hope Hicks prompted more calls for a testing program in the Capitol and its surrounding office buildings.

“This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff, and all who work in the Capitol complex,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in a statement Friday. “We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government.”

In a statement released Friday, Lee said he sought medical advice Thursday after experiencing symptoms consistent with “longtime allergies.”

“Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive,” the Utah Republican said.

Lee was seen wearing a mask before a Thursday Senate Judiciary Committee markup but about an hour into the meeting he was maskless. He was spotted sitting close to senators at the White House on Saturday at the announcement where Trump introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Lee met with Barrett on Tuesday.