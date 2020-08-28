Campus Notebook: Capitol Hill COVID-19 cases now top 100

There are now more than 100 Legislative Branch employees or contractors who have tested positive — or are presumed positive — for COVID-19 on Capitol Hill, a workplace that doesn’t require testing for members of Congress or staff.

The 103 front-line workers include 39 members of the Capitol Police, 31 Architect of the Capitol workers and 33 contractors assigned to the Cannon House Office Building renovation project, according to Ashley Phelps, a spokeswoman for House Administration Committee Republicans. The number of cases have increased by 22 since July 24.

The Capitol Police have granted administrative leave to 632 employees for COVID-19-related leave requests; 63 of those employees are still on paid administrative leave as of Aug. 24, according to Phelps.