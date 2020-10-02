Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
‘We will get through this TOGETHER!’ president tweets
President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” the president tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. Eastern time. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”
The Trumps were tested after Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest advisers, tested positive Friday.
A memorandum from the president’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean P. Conley, which was released publicly minutes after Trump’s tweet, confirmed the test results.
“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” the memo said.
“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley wrote. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”
Trump has seldom worn a mask over the course of the pandemic outside of hospitals and other medical settings, arguing that the need for him to wear a mask is lower because he is so frequently tested for the coronavirus.
That position had already drawn widespread criticism, and the positive tests for both the president and first lady will bring more scrutiny to that decision.
Trump has held campaign events since Tuesday night’s first presidential debate, including roundtables with supporters and a rally as recently as Wednesday night in Minnesota.