Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” the president tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. Eastern time. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The Trumps were tested after Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest advisers, tested positive Friday.

A memorandum from the president’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean P. Conley, which was released publicly minutes after Trump’s tweet, confirmed the test results.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” the memo said.