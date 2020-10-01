Supreme Court starts quiet term that could turn tumultuous

The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday on unsettled ground, still dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and staring down a consequential health care case and the possibility of a contested presidential election that could redefine the public’s perception of the high court’s legitimacy.

Shorthanded at eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court will start two weeks of oral arguments on relatively low-key cases that were originally set for March and April last term but postponed because of the coronavirus.

As they did for the first time ever at the end of last term, the justices will conduct arguments remotely over the telephone, which will be broadcast live through the media. The first day brings cases on the partisan makeup of Delaware’s courts and a dispute between Texas and New Mexico about the Pecos River.

But the huge political drama won’t be far away. One week later, across First Street Northeast, the Senate will start confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s pick to fill Ginsburg’s seat, Amy Coney Barrett.

Senate Republicans are racing to fill the seat before the Nov. 3 presidential election, which would further tilt the court’s ideological balance toward the conservative wing, ahead of the Nov. 10 oral argument for a case in which the Trump administration wants the court to strike down the entire 2010 health care law.